REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS - Richard S. “Dick” Meister, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wis. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.
Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirlee; daughters, Paula Van Wie of Wisconsin Dells, Ricarda (Bill) of Trout Lake, Mich., Marsha (Michael) Horkin of Wisconsin Dells, Shelly (Jim) Pugh of Wisconsin Dells, Kelli (Patrick) Fish of Reedsburg, Tiernee (Jim) Paquin of Brooklyn Park, Minn. and Leah (Rod) Luckin of Tavernier, Fla.; son, Richard “Chip” (Kristi) of Reedsburg; 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meister and brother, Peter (Mary) Meister, all of Reedsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Ardie Ann and Mary Richard Meister; sons-in-law, Bill Van Wie and Richie Lucke and a brother, Martin Meister.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884