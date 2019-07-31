REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS - Richard S. “Dick” Meister, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 12, 1929, in Plain, Wis., the son of Martin and Clara (Nachreiner) Meister. On October 26, 1948, he was united in marriage to Shirlee Nelson at Sacred Heart Church in Reedsburg. Dick worked for his father in the family business, Meister Log and Lumber, eventually becoming a co-owner/operator until his retirement in 1984. He earned Fourth Degree status while serving as a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Dick cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirlee; daughters, Paula Van Wie of Wisconsin Dells, Ricarda (Bill) Ahlich of Trout Lake, Mich., Marshia (Michael) Horkan of Wisconsin Dells, Shelly (Jim) Pugh of Wisconsin Dells, Kelli (Patrick) Fish of Reedsburg, Tiernee (Jim) Paquin of Minneapolis, Minn. and Leah (Rod) Luckin of Tavernier, Fla.; son, Richard “Chip” (Kristi) of Reedsburg; 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meister and brother, Peter (Mary) Meister all of Reedsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Ardie Ann and Mary Richard Meister; sons-in-law, Bill Van Wie and Richie Lucke; and a brother, Martin Meister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father David Carrano celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reedsburg Knights of Columbus or the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.