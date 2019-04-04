VERONA - Osahmin Judith Meister Walked West on March 26, 2019. Her teachings and influence will continue through the thousands of lives she touched. Those who attended her herbal workshops and philosophy seminars, who stood in sacred ceremony with her, took nature walks by her side, were mentored by her or read her books.
Environmentalist, naturalist, field biologist, philosopher, storyteller, author, mother, sister, sponsor, and above all a friend to all Earth's creatures, there are many labels to describe this extraordinary woman. Multi-layered and many-faceted, she was a metamorphosis of them all, melded into one precious stone, the rock on which many relied to help guide their lives.
Yet few knew all her sides. A professional listener, Osahmin was more interested in learning than talking about herself. So rare. She refused to take any leadership position, yet became a revered elder for her long years of unselfish service and to others.
But what tales she could tell! Over the last 50 years she traveled from Florida to Vancouver to discuss Earth's issues, to China to study herbs, performed ceremony with Native Elders of this and other countries, and presented her views to university classes, conferences, Elderhostels, and in her own church, the Minisskittigan Drum, from which she learned the teachings of the Annishinabe People, whose traditions and beliefs always guided her actions.
Osahmin Judy Meister is survived by her brother, Patrick McCreery; her children, Jean (Meidenbaur), Andrew, John and Daniel; grandchildren, Bryan, Kaitlin (Keyes), Rebecca (Chavez), Jacob; and great-grandson, Ellis Keyes; and all her MKD family.
A Passing Over Ceremony will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at SOUTH SHORE PAVILION in Milwaukee, overlooking the lake she loved.
On May 18, 2019, Prairyerth of Chicago will honor Osahmin as a 2019 Living Treasure of North America, for having dedicated her life to bringing the knowledge of the ancestors to new generations, and for her devotion to the preservation of our Mother Earth.