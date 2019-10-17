MADISON - Calvin J. "Bud" Meister, age 95, joined his wife, Ruth, in Heaven on Oct. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704, with Father Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and also from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Monday at church. Military Funeral Honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The full obituary will appear on Sunday's edition.
