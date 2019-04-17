MARSHALL - Duane Chester Meissner, age 66, of Marshall, passed away at his home, on Monday, April 1, 2019, from heart failure. Duane was born on Jan. 5, 1953, in Glendale, Calif. He was the son of Chester Earl Meissner and Marian Grace (Cole) Meissner. He was raised in Burbank, Calif., and in Deforest, Blanchardville, Richland Center, Blair, and Markesan, Wis., before graduating from Luxemburg-Casco High School in Kewaunee County. He attended UW-Stout and UW-Green Bay, pursuing business studies.
Duane served as a midshipman in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1977, on the USS Mobile, an amphibious cargo ship. After that, most of his career was spent at Gardner Bakery in Madison, where he made a number of close friends.
An avid Wisconsin sports fan, a political activist, and a regular feeder of neighborhood ducks in Marshall, he was a friend to several neighbors.
Duane was preceded in death by his father, Chester in 2004; and later his mother, Marian in 2016. Duane is survived by his brother, Ron (Diann) Meissner of Lancaster; his brother, Jim Meissner of Ashland, Ore.; his sister, Carol (Rod) Krueger of Sturgeon Bay; and his sister, Cathy (Wendell) Beckwith of Layton, Utah.