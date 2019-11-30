STOUGHTON - Randall Linus Meinholz, age 68, currently of Stoughton, formerly of Cross Plains passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born on April 12, 1951, in Madison, he was the son of the late Valentine and Petronella (Bollig) Meinholz. Randy grew up, lived above and worked for the family business, Bolligs Bar. He received his education at St. Francis Xavier Grade School and Holy Name Seminary in Madison.
On April 25, 1987 at St. Barnabas Church in Mazomaine, Wis., he was united in marriage to Sandi Temby. They were blessed with 23 years of marriage and became a step-father to David Temby. Sandi preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 2010.
In 2000, Randy and his wife, Sandi, founded Fine Feathered Friends Sanctuary, which is now known as Feathered Friends Sanctuary, in Edgerton, Wis. The sanctuary is an exotic bird rescue and adoption center that was funded by the Bob Barker Foundation. Previously Randy and Sandi owned and operated Taskmasters; which was a home and business cleaning service.
Randy is survived by his sister, Bonnie Grob; his nephew, Rev. Jeffrey Grob; his step-son, David Temby; his dear friend, Judy Kapfer; and many friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services honoring the life of Randall will be held tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, Wis. A private Inurnment will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A visitation for Randall will be held tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 2, at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorial remembrances to Feathered Friends Sanctuary & Rescue, 1570 Cunty Road A, Edgerton, Wis. 53534 www.feathered-friends.com or Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr #2000, Madison, Wis. 53718 www.heartlandhospice.com, would be appreciated.
The family of Randy would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Nazareth Health and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate, kind and loving care they provided to Randy.