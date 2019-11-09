STOUGHTON - Randall Linus Meinholz, age 68 currently of Stoughton, formerly of Cross Plains passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Complete obituary and service information will be announced at a later date by the Piasecki Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
STOUGHTON - Randall Linus Meinholz, age 68 currently of Stoughton, formerly of Cross Plains passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Complete obituary and service information will be announced at a later date by the Piasecki Funeral Home.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.