STOUGHTON - Randall Linus Meinholz, age 68 currently of Stoughton, formerly of Cross Plains passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Complete obituary and service information will be announced at a later date by the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

