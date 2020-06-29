Meinholz, David

MIDDLETON/ASHTON — David Meinholz, 78, died suddenly on Friday June 26, 2020, at a Madison Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's paper.

