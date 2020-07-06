Meinholz, Arlene (Wilke)

Arlene was a life-long Madisonian except for the years she lived as a newlywed in Frankfurt, Germany. She was born as a twin on March 25, 1936, to Donald and Elenor (Roettiger) Wilke. Arlene graduated from East High School. She married Cornell Meinholz on April 7, 1956, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Shortly after marriage, Arlene joined Cornell who was stationed with the U.S. Army in West Germany. It was there the first of their three children was born. Returning to Madison, Arlene worked in the UW Pathology Department before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Arlene provided childcare to neighborhood children, and later on to those children’s children. Most of her grandchildren received her TLC in their pre-school and elementary years where her deep bonds with them took root. She loved to play games and read books with them along with keeping a tight schedule and order with her strict rules – valuable lessons learned they all carry still today. Arlene also operated C&A Ceramics for almost 25 years where she built friendships alongside her business. She enjoyed camping, card playing, artwork, knitting, gardening, snowmobiling, traveling and bicycling. For 60 years, she lived in the same home in a unique, close-knit neighborhood where cherished neighbors were like family and relished the unforgettable neighborhood picnics.