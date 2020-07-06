Meinholz, Arlene (Wilke)

MADISON—Arlene (Wilke) Meinholz passed away July 5, 2020, at Brookdale-Middleton Stonefield Memory Care. While dementia robbed the last few years of her life, Arlene will always be fondly remembered in the hearts of the countless individuals for whom she cared dearly.
Arlene was a life-long Madisonian except for the years she lived as a newlywed in Frankfurt, Germany. She was born as a twin on March 25, 1936, to Donald and Elenor (Roettiger) Wilke. Arlene graduated from East High School. She married Cornell Meinholz on April 7, 1956, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Shortly after marriage, Arlene joined Cornell who was stationed with the U.S. Army in West Germany. It was there the first of their three children was born. Returning to Madison, Arlene worked in the UW Pathology Department before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Arlene provided childcare to neighborhood children, and later on to those children’s children. Most of her grandchildren received her TLC in their pre-school and elementary years where her deep bonds with them took root. She loved to play games and read books with them along with keeping a tight schedule and order with her strict rules – valuable lessons learned they all carry still today. Arlene also operated C&A Ceramics for almost 25 years where she built friendships alongside her business. She enjoyed camping, card playing, artwork, knitting, gardening, snowmobiling, traveling and bicycling. For 60 years, she lived in the same home in a unique, close-knit neighborhood where cherished neighbors were like family and relished the unforgettable neighborhood picnics.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Cornell; sister, Garlyn Lawson of Crandall, Texas; son, Jeff (Sue) of North Branch, Minn.; daughter, Tami Wajnert (Joe) of Poynette; son, Mark (Christie) of Waunakee; grandchildren, Bill Meinholz (Crystine Dai), Laura (Jeremy) Tomczak, Tyler (Hilary) Henriksen, Becky Wajnert (Tim Konkel), Spencer Wajnert, Renee Wajnert, Jacob Meinholz, Justin Meinholz, and Jayln Meinholz; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; twin, Alice Anderson; and infant sister, Debra.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided to Arlene by Brookdale-Middleton Stonefield and Agrace HospiceCare staff. The kindness and dignity extended to her is comforting. A private celebration of her life at a later date is planned. Memorials in Arlene’s name can be made to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718; Brookdale-Middleton Stonefield Employee Appreciation Fund, 6701 Stonefield Road, Middleton, WI 53562; or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.
