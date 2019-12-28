Meier, Sharon K.

SUN PRAIRIE - Sharon K. Meier, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with her loving family at her side. She was born on March 29, 1940, to Howard and Margaret Householder in West Bend. She graduated from high school in Salem, Indiana and attended Case Western Reserve University in Medical Technology. She married Harold Meier on April 11, 1966, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison. Sharon worked at U.W. Hospitals and Veteran Hospital as a histologist.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Christina (Ralph) Valentine; a son, Craig (Linda) Meier; and three granddaughters, Katherin, Megan and Molly Valentine; a sister, Sue (Mike) Zaleski; and a brother, Steve (Judy) Householder.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Donn Haier will preside. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com

