Meier, Richard A. "Rick"

MADISON — Richard A. "Rick" Meier passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at home. Rick was the 2nd son of Frank and Eileen (Thompson) Meier. He was born on Oct. 10, 1946. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol (Clapp); and two sons, Jeffrey (Dawn) and Robert (Samantha) Meier. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Meier; and a sister, Marjorie (Brent) Carlson; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rick found his footing when he and Carol started a company to develop improvements to design and the operation of Assisted Living Homes for the Elderly. The company went on to build four successful CBRF homes and several 55+ housing projects throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the many Doctors, Nurses and staff of UW Health and Hospitals and Heartland Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.

Per Rick's request, no services will be held.