Meier, Mary Lucille

OREGON - Mary Lucille Meier, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon. She was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Oregon, the daughter of Lester and Ann (Sweeney) West. Mary graduated from Oregon High School in 1950. She married James M. Meier on May 9, 1953, in Oregon.
Mary worked for the Oregon Correctional Facility as an LTE and at the University of Wisconsin Teacher Placement Office. She was proud to be involved in her community and often volunteered at the Oregon Senior Center and the Oregon Food Pantry and prepared vegetables for Luke House. She was an active lifetime member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and was a chairperson for funeral lunches. In addition, Mary was a member of the Oregon Town and Country Women's Card Club and made many dear friends through the group over the years. She loved polka dancing, card playing, traveling, and going for walks. She always looked forward to attending her grandchildren's activities and was an avid fan of Badger sports. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mike) Anderson; sons, James Meier, David (Julie) Meier and John (Denise) Meier; sister, Katie (Dave) Batker; sister-in-law, Dolores West; grandchildren, Ben (Abby) Anderson, Denise (Kyle) Baker, Kimberly (Brian) Allen, Ashley (Chad) Alford, Abby Meier and Logan Meier; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Anderson, Donovan Baker, Mya Baker, Meara Allen, Matthias Allen, Macoy Allen, Addison Alford and Kennedy Alford. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James M. Meier; sister, Betty (Daniel) Borchert; brother, Francis West; and brother-in-law, Henry Halverson.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. The Mass will be followed by a procession to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery for the committal service and burial. All are invited to join the family in the procession, leaving the church at 11:15 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery will enforce social distancing and encourages face masks.
A special thank you to the entire staff at BeeHive Homes of Oregon and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church or to the Oregon Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
