Meier, Mary Lucille

Mary worked for the Oregon Correctional Facility as an LTE and at the University of Wisconsin Teacher Placement Office. She was proud to be involved in her community and often volunteered at the Oregon Senior Center and the Oregon Food Pantry and prepared vegetables for Luke House. She was an active lifetime member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and was a chairperson for funeral lunches. In addition, Mary was a member of the Oregon Town and Country Women's Card Club and made many dear friends through the group over the years. She loved polka dancing, card playing, traveling, and going for walks. She always looked forward to attending her grandchildren's activities and was an avid fan of Badger sports. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.