Meier, Joseph Andrew Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUE MOUNDS - Joseph Andrew Meier Jr., age 78, of Mazomanie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 22, 1941, in Madison, at St. Mary's Hospital, the son of Joseph Sr. and Lois (Hinman) Meier.

Joseph was a generous man with donating money to multiple charities monthly. He delivered meals on wheels for over 20 years. Joseph was a very religious man and even made wine which he gave to the church. He will be missed by many, but most of all by his loving family.

Joseph is survived by son, Joseph “Andy” Meier III; daughters, Robin (John) Gibson and Cindy McKeown; grandchildren, Alek Meier, Latisha McKeown, Andrew Martin and Taylor Jo Bryant; great-grandchildren, Armani Williams and Sarah Pope; brothers, Kim (Sue) Meier and Jerry Meier; sister, Joan Bailey; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Meier; and sisters, Carol Sutter, Barb Melvin, Susan Ortiz and Bonnie (Jim) Doyle.

A funeral service will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with Pastor Rob Nelson presiding. The service will be held in the church parking lot. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and you may stay in your vehicle for the service. A graveside service will follow at WEST BLUE MOUNDS CEMETERY, Highway F and Highway ID, Blue Mounds, on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Joseph to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077