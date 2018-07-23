MADISON—Clifford Duane “Bucky” Meier, age 87, peacefully passed away early Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in rural Darlington on March 12, 1931, to William and Josephine (Wand) Meier. He proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War.
After returning home, Bucky married the love of his life, Jeanie Armstrong on June 4, 1955, in Darlington. Bucky was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. His career in carpentry evolved into the long successful business of Meier Building Company, which specialized in fire, wind and water restoration from the ice storm of ‘76 to the Barneveld tornado and beyond. Bucky Badger Saturdays, fishing the Wisconsin River and hunting the Kickapoo Hills were a few of the things he thrived at in his active years. His family meant everything in his world, being blessed with two wonderful grandchildren.
Bucky is survived by his wife, Jeanie; children, Kim Meier (Paul Iverson), Mark Meier and Deborah (Greg) Faust; grandchildren, Kayla (Eugene) Lisitsa and Ryan (Carolyn) Faust; sisters, Margaret Manson, Lois Lunde, Joyce Roosli and Carol Bayer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved pets, Fifi, Max and Ginger.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to a funeral service at 11 a.m. at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.
Bucky’s presence in our lives will be dearly missed. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the Agrace HospiceCare team where memorials can be made in his name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
