MADISON - William Leo Meicher, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2020. Bill was born on April 21, 1930, to parents, William and Sarafina (Schoepp) Meicher. He married Francine Isabelle Kovaks on June 23, 1951. Bill was a successful salesman. He loved fishing, playing and teaching accordion, and repairing clocks.

He is survived by children, Lauralee (Jerry), William N. Meicher, Jennequin Rae; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Fran Haas; brother, Wilfred "Buck" (Vivian) Meicher.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Francine (Kovaks) Meicher; parents; six brothers; and two sisters.

Family would like to thank the many friends and family who supported us during this time

A private family funeral service will be taking place.

Meicher, William Leo

William Leo Meicher

