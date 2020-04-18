Meicher, LeQuida "Quida" Rubina

Quida moved to Rockford, Ill. as a child and attended West High School. She moved to Madison in 2002 when she married Nick. Quida graduated from nursing school in 1982. She was an LPN until 2019, demonstrating her kindness in nursing homes, hospitals, and clinics throughout her career. She reveled in the holidays and birthdays. She eagerly went above and beyond with cooking hearty meals and providing a trove of presents for loved ones. Her vacations frequently encompassed sailing the sea on a Caribbean cruise, sitting on a beach in Mexico, or soaking up the sun in Florida with her cousin, Lawana. She also enjoyed gardening, as well as shopping for clothing and home décor. She truly had a knack for interior decorating and offered advice to others on sprucing up their homes. Quida also loved cuddling with her toy poodles, Benji and Sammy. She enjoyed watching Investigation Discovery shows, Lifetime movies, Dr. Phil, and Ellen.