Meffert, Joseph Peter

WAUNAKEE - On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Joseph P. "Joe" Meffert, age 81, of Waunakee, went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Joe was born on June 22, 1938 to Peter and Martha (Karls) Meffert. He was baptized and remained a life-long member of the St. John the Baptist Church. He was one of eight children raised on the family farm located outside of Waunakee. The values and life lessons he learned on the family farm helped him to create and start his own business, Meffert Oil Company, in 1965.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following an accomplished High School football career, Joe married the love of his life, Mary "Pidge" Kalscheur on May 17, 1960. The couple raised four children who eventually joined them in the family business. He was very proud that they worked together for over 30 years and still enjoyed each other's company on the weekends. Joe was a hard working and humble man, never one to "toot his own horn" about his accomplishments. His passing frees us to do so.