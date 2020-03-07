Meffert, Joseph "Joe"

WAUNAKEE - Joseph “Joe” Meffert, 81, Waunakee, Died on Thurs., March 5, 2020, at his home in Waunakee. Funeral services will be held on Thurs., March 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Thurs from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State