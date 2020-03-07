Meffert, Joseph "Joe"

Meffert, Joseph "Joe"

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Joseph “Joe” Meffert, 81, Waunakee, Died on Thurs., March 5, 2020, at his home in Waunakee. Funeral services will be held on Thurs., March 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Thurs from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State

Meffert, Joseph "Joe"

Joseph "Joe" Meffert

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Meffert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics