ROXBURY / ASHTON / WAUNAKEE—Armella C. Meffert, age 90, of Roxbury/Ashton/Waunakee, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018, at her home in Waunakee. Armella was born in Roxbury on Jan. 22, 1928, to Andrew and Claudia (Ganser) Schwartz. She married Stanley Meffert in Roxbury, on Feb. 17, 1949. Armella, Stanley and their six daughters farmed in Ashton, until moving to Waunakee 19 years ago. Armella enjoyed family, friends, and sewing as well as being an avid card player.
Survivors include six daughters, Kathy (Charlie) McKenna, Eileen (John) Schieble, Mary Jane Nolan, Deb (Bob) Grinde, Shirley (Dean) Johnson and Cindy (Peter) McFarland; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother Harold (Mary Ann) Schwartz; and six sisters, Viola Gruber, Laura Endres, Arlene Williams, Caroline (Bud) Ederer, Ella Akins, Dorothy (Clarence) Mougin; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Schwartz. Armella was preceded in death by her husband Stanley; a granddaughter, Kelly Nolan; a brother, Lawrence; and an infant sister, Loraine Schwartz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. A Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery, at 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Monsignor Gunn will celebrate the Mass.