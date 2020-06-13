Meeker, Dorthy Zupancich

From 1968 through 1971 Dorthy designed sets for the Wisconsin Ballet Company, including its 1968 production of “The Nutcracker.”

From 1971 to 1976, Dorthy taught figure drawing at the Madison Art Center. In 1973 she was a lecturer in the Dance Department at the University of Wisconsin.

Dorthy is survived by her five children, Stephanie Meeker Sanna (Anthony) of Madison, Gregory Meeker (Trish) of Mount Horeb, Darcy Meeker (Tim Nolan) of New York City, Jodi Meeker Burton (John) of Portland, Oregon and Elijah Dean Meeker of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, and by her grandchildren, Gabriel Sanna (Teresa Rosado), Joe, Laura and Jackson Meeker, Lillian Grace Parker Nolan, Julian Robinson, Josef and Jamie Burton and Adam Meeker.

Dorthy was a lifelong student of the arts, anthropology, archaeology, theology and popular culture. She took delight in her physical surroundings. During her last years she often remarked, “There is no one’s life that I would rather have lived.” Dorthy loved her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She gave them all that she had to give.

Dorthy’s family thanks Kris and her staff at Ingleside Assisted Living as well as Mark and the entire staff of Agrace Hospice for the compassionate and attentive care they provided to Dorthy.