Meeker, Brooke Lauren

MIDDLETON / LODI—Brooke Lauren Meeker, who was born on Sept. 9, 1989, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at age 30.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, and a full obituary will also be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

