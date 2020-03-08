Medina, Marie C.

When Marie was young, she loved dancing, and horse back riding. She occupied her time with art, painting, reading and music. At a very young age of 3 years old she lost her father . Her mother died when she was 9 years old and that's when she considered "Our Lady" as her mother. After her husband died in Mexico on March 7, 1994, at age 80, she returned to Madison. She enrolled into art and painting classes after her children were grown. One of her passions was to teach Catechism to children, especially preparing them for their First Holy Communion. She belonged to the Marian Congregation of the Immaculate Conception in Mexico City and joined Opus Dei as a supernumerary member in Mexico in 1981. Marie continued to be a guide for her children and always made a point of praying the Holy Rosary with the family. She was a devoted Mass goer until her health no longer allowed her. One of her main goals and desires was to help her children be always united and close to Our Lord. The last night of her life she was in constant prayer to prepare herself to meet the Lord. Marie's survivors are 10 children, 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.