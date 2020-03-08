Medina, Marie C.

MADISON - Marie C. Medina, age 102, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 23, 1917, in Oxnard, CA, the daughter of Jesus Cabral and Carmen (Chairez) Cabral. She married Jose Guadalupe Medina on February 12, 1939 in Los Angeles, California and they had 12 beautiful children. Marie and Jose celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Mexico in 1989 with all of their children present.
When Marie was young, she loved dancing, and horse back riding. She occupied her time with art, painting, reading and music. At a very young age of 3 years old she lost her father . Her mother died when she was 9 years old and that's when she considered "Our Lady" as her mother. After her husband died in Mexico on March 7, 1994, at age 80, she returned to Madison. She enrolled into art and painting classes after her children were grown. One of her passions was to teach Catechism to children, especially preparing them for their First Holy Communion. She belonged to the Marian Congregation of the Immaculate Conception in Mexico City and joined Opus Dei as a supernumerary member in Mexico in 1981. Marie continued to be a guide for her children and always made a point of praying the Holy Rosary with the family. She was a devoted Mass goer until her health no longer allowed her. One of her main goals and desires was to help her children be always united and close to Our Lord. The last night of her life she was in constant prayer to prepare herself to meet the Lord. Marie's survivors are 10 children, 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
