Medford Junior Marty

June 3, 1924 – Dec. 5, 2022

WAUNAKEE — Medford “Mike or Meddy” Junior Marty, age 98, of Waunakee, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Waunakee Manor. He was born on June 3, 1924 in Mt. Vernon, Wisconsin, the son of Minor “Mike” and Elzira (nee Bonner) Marty. He married Dorothy “Dot” Mae Artis on April 16, 1958, in Madison, WI.

Mike graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in June, 1942, where he excelled in football and baseball. After graduation Mike volunteered for the US Navy even though he had a deferment. He was a radio operator and served from June, 1942, through February 1946. Ships he served on in the South Pacific include the USS Joseph P. Holland, USS Prairie, USS Ocelot, USS PC-578 and the USS Salt Lake City. He didn’t talk about the war itself, but often spoke of the huge typhoons he experienced. After the war, Mike attended the University of Wisconsin School of Engineering on the G.I. Bill.

Mike spent his career building and remodeling homes in the Madison area, but found his true passion as a mason. He especially loved and excelled at stone masonry. He has been a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union since 1950. Mike developed several side hustles: selling watercress, used brick, collectible beer cans and copper.

He had a passion for the outdoors and sharing it with his children. He taught them to hunt, fish, trap and enjoy nature’s beauty. He was a devoted fan of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making many of their events and games over the years. He also enjoyed following the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He lost a lifelong family bet on the Badgers ever going to the Rose Bowl in 1994. Dad had a passion for card games, dice, roulette and horse racing.

Mike was raised in Mount Vernon, where his father was the blacksmith. Mike enjoyed helping in his father’s shop, working on neighboring farms and growing up in a small town, often telling stories of his youthful adventures. Mike learned the importance of hard work growing up during the depression, in fact he never threw a bent nail, a piece of wire or paper away. He was continually on the go, working on a house maintenance or home improvement project, gardening, working out jumping rope, hitting the heavy bag, exercising and rollerblading into his 80’s. Mike could fix most anything, invent or build the tool he needed for a project. There often were pets around the house, dogs of course but we adopted ducks, geese, turtles, rabbits and white mice into the family. Mike loved his cars and maintained them meticulously and he was highly skilled with a slingshot.

Mike is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; his three children: Trenten (Kathryn) Marty, Terri Marty (Erich Roeber) and Joseph (Maria) Marty. His ten grandchildren: Andrea Marty (Mike Gorack), Ryan (Carly) Marty, Michael Marty, Matthew Marty, Heidi Roeber, Elsa Roeber, Chase Marty, Taylor Shager, Elliott Shager and Phoebe Marty. Along with his beloved great-grandchildren: Greyson Gorack and Alexander Marty. He is survived by his sister, Marion Thoresen. Missy, Mike’s dog, friend, and companion also survives him.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Virginia Marty; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Russ Ekstrom; sister and brother-in-law, Arliss and Harold Zwickey; brother-in-law, Trygve Thoresen; and his nephew, Craig Mattson.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Mt. Vernon followed by burial at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406