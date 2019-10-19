MADISON - Carly Ann Mecum (Sachs), age 37, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2019 with her loving husband by her side.
Carly was born April 17 1982, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Dennis and Debbie (Steensrud) Sachs. She was a graduate of Oregon High School and graduated from UW Madison in 2006.
Her greatest joy was being a mother to her son, Charlie. She treasured every moment she spent with him.
We lost the kindest, sweetest and most genuine person from our lives. You were a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and everyone in your life absolutely loved you. You taught us all to be more kind, giving and most important to be grateful and not take anything for granted.
You were the absolute best mother to Charlie. He is so lucky to have had you as his mom. We are all so incredibly blessed to have you in our lives and wished we could have had you for many more years.
We will always miss you but you will never be gone from our lives. We will always love you, as we know you will always love us.
Carly is survived by her husband, Adrian; son, Charlie; mother and father, Debra and Dennis Sachs; sister, Nicole; brother, Alex; mother and father-in-law, Rob and Roberta Mecum.
The family wishes to thank Dr. John Charlson and Froedtert Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer, Houston Texas; Carbone Cancer Center UW Hospital and Clinics and Agrace Hospice.
There will be a celebration of Life at Stoughton Country Club on Saturday October 26 from 1:00 to 4:00.
The Golden Gates were opened wide. A gentle voice said "Come!" And the Angels from the other side welcomed our loved one home.