MADISON—Genevieve Marie Meaux, age 93, formerly of 111 Owen Dr., passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 405 S. Owen Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Meaux, Genevieve Marie
