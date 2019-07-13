MADISON—Kevin Charles Meara began life in Madison on Sept. 27, 1960, the son of Patt and Trika Meara and brother to Leslie, and left this world Saturday, July 6, 2019. His family was at his side, and he knew he was surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of many close friends.
In keeping with the way Kevin expressed love through food and to honor his desire to give back to the community, our family will be sponsoring and serving a meal at a local shelter or kitchen. In addition, an open house is planned at the home of his sister on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Additional details will be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.
Our family would like to thank Christy, Jenna and Kade and the Schoepp family for their care and support. We truly appreciate all that you did. Special thanks to Jack and Mike, and to Joe. To family and friends who kept in touch with love and encouragement throughout his journey with cancer, please know that he treasured all of you, as do we. Finally our deepest gratitude to the remarkable people at Agrace. Your compassion and care cannot be overstated.
Family members left behind to miss this remarkable human being include his father, Patt (Carolyn); sister, Leslie (Steve); beloved nieces and nephew, Briana and her children Hudson and Ava, Peyton and Taylor; his aunt, Betty; and cousins spread throughout the country.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.-Rumi
