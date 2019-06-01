MADISON / BOULDER, Colo. - Andrew Howard "Andy" Mead passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo., at the age of 55. Andy was born on Oct. 12, 1963, in Madison. He was an eagle scout and graduated from Memorial High School where he lettered in gymnastics. He went to the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and earned his degree in Small Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
He owned and operated Mead’s Custom Landscaping in Boulder, for almost 30 years. He inherited his green thumb and love for gardening from his mom. He was an extremely creative landscaper specializing in stonework and water features. Andy lived to be outside, making things and working with his hands. He wasn’t afraid of hard work and was well known for his infectious smile and can-do spirit.
Andy was always willing to lend a hand. He shoveled snow for neighbors, volunteered with his son at Emergency Family Food Assistance, and instigated the Garden to Table program at Crestview Elementary School. He made friends easily and loved to cook for people. He was an active Elks Club volunteer and was honored to serve a two-year term as exalted ruler.
Andy was an enthusiastic father, making huge breakfasts for his kids, pressing cider, and helping to build enormous snow sculptures. He went all out for Halloween and May Day - sneaking hundreds of bouquets onto neighbor’s porches. His truck “Big Smokey” was always a hit in the Parade of Lights in Boulder, he made freezers-full of ice ball lanterns each winter and coached many seasons of youth soccer.
He had big adventures and told bigger stories. He grew up taking trips to the Boundary Waters, cross country skiing and whitewater paddling - one summer canoeing the entire 420 miles of the Wisconsin River with friends. He loved deer camp and hunting with his dad. He was a life-long Packers fan. Andy found comradery and fun everywhere he went.
Andy is survived by his parents, Howard and Nancy Mead; his former wife, Marian Briggs Mead; their children, Emma, Tatum and Cade; his sisters, Jenny Selin (Steve Selin) and Becky Mead (Tim Stelzer); and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial celebration will be held in Boulder, on June 15, 2019, and a further Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Andy’s parent’s house in Madison. Friends are welcome to drop in and reminisce with his family. His ashes will be spread at the family farm in Iowa County.