VERONA / MOUNT HOREB—William Donald “Don” “Mac” McSherry, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Heartland Country Village. He was born on Feb. 22, 1931, in Blue Mounds, the son of William and Margaret (Walsh) McSherry. The family farmed in this area until 1947. Don graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1950. He honorably served in the Korean War from 1951 until 1953.
Don was employed at the University of Wisconsin Medical School for 37 years. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church of Verona.
Don is survived by brothers, Raymond (Evelyn) McSherry of Wisconsin Rapids and Leo (Phyllis) McSherry of Waupaca; sister, Elizabeth (Louis) Schmelzer of Arlington Heights, Ill.; nieces, Rosanne McSherry of Franklin, Mary Kay McSherry (Anthony Rosario) of Franklin, Sharon (John) Riester of Milwaukee, Sherry (Scott) Reese of Calif., and Heather McSherry of Wausau; nephews, Michael McSherry of Stevens Point, Patrick McSherry of Franklin, N.C., Dean (Dianne) Schmelzer of Brookfield, Daniel (Stacey) Schmelzer of Northbrook, Ill., and Matthew McSherry of Wisconsin Rapids; cousin, Richard (Jean) McSherry of Appleton; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Minnie Palmer; and wife, Nona McSherry.
Funeral services will be held at ST. CHRISTOPHER PARISH at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, with the Rev. John Sasse presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery, Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in Don’s name to the Heartland Country Village Residents Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
