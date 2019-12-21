McReynolds, Geraldine A.

FENNIMORE - Geraldine A. McReynolds, age 96, of Fennimore formerly of Livingston, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. She was born on March 20, 1923, in Livingston the daughter of Lewin and Vennie (Markee) Millard. Geraldine was united in marriage to William McReynolds on Jan. 13, 1941, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Geraldine is survived by her five children, Dixie Wunderlin of Cottage Grove, William (Dee) McReynolds of Racine, Claudia O’Brien of Fennimore, Lana (Richie) Behnke of Oregon, Jaci McReynolds of Fennimore; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and one on the way; sister-in-law, Geraldine Millard of Mineral Point; and brother-in-law, Donnie (Colleen) McReynolds of Platteville.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son-in-law, Jim O’Brien; and brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Susan) Millard; and brother, Wilbur Millard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com

