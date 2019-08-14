MADISON - It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen J. McRae announces her passing after her battle with leukemia on Saturday, August 10 at the age of 59. She will be remembered by her longtime friend, Patty Jensen; her children, Raquel Aleman-McRae and Shawn (Leah) Wilson; her sisters, Enid (Tyrone) Glenn, Sandra (Desmond) Wilson; brother, Vincent McRae; eight grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eileen was preceded in death by sisters, Lesley McRae and Marcia Agwu; and parents, Vincent McRae and Marjorie Laney; and stepfather, James Laney.
Eileen was a valued and highly respected employee for 30 years with the State of Wisconsin. She did both Medicaid policy and budget work at Department of Health Services. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, friends and family and enjoyed gardening, fishing and just being outdoors.
A special thanks to the UW Hospital nursing staff for their kind and compassionate care.
A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Hoyt Park Shelter, 3902 Regent St., Madison on Sun., Aug. 18, 1:00-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.