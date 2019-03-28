CUBA CITY - Helen L. McQuade, age 93, of Cuba City, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Helen was born on Jan. 9, 1926, in Kilbourn, Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Harry J. and Ruth (McDonald) Mitchell. On April 25, 1946, she married George W. McQuade in Whitewater. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2015.
Helen received her B.S. degree from UW-Whitewater. In August of 1961, she began teaching English at the Cuba City High School, retiring from there in January of 1986. She continued to substitute teach in the area until 2011.
First and foremost, Helen was a wife and mother. Family was most important to her. Helen also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, fishing, and traveling the world with George. She was an avid sports fan following her children and grandchildren along with the St. Louis Cardinals, Badgers, and Packers. Helen was active in Catholic Daughters of America, the VFW Auxiliary, the Cuba City Women's Club, and various bridge clubs.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna (James) Mueller, of Janesville, and Georgia (Howard) Murray, of Cuba City; three sons, James (Mary Jo) McQuade, of Cuba City, Michael (Linda) McQuade, of Janesville, and John (Jane) McQuade, of Cuba City; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Thayer, and a brother-in-law, Richard Thayer, both of Vista, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Shirley McQuade, of Whitewater; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Paloucek, Matthew, Mitchell, Maurice, and Markus Mueller, Shaun, Scott, and Casey Murray, Kelly Bussan, Jay McQuade, and Kaitlyn and Jenna McQuade; three step-grandchildren, Michelle, Mike, and Matt McNett; 19 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Max McQuade; and two sisters, Rosemary Peterson and Margaret Hare.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cuba City, with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at CASEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church before the service.
