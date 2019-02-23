MADISON - Judith Ann McNeely, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Jan. 29, 2019. Judith was born on Feb. 14, 1948, to Stanley and Irene (Capko) Blazejak. She was united in marriage to Richard A. McNeely for 47 years.
She moved with her family to Madison in 1986, and began her long career with the University of Wisconsin as a psychologist at the Eating Disorder Clinic and Senior Psychologist. She served as the director of University of Health and Counseling at UW-Whitewater. Judith also had a private practice for several years where she helped numerous men and women. Judi received her B.A. at Indiana University in New Albany, and Ph.D. at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Judi gave the world her gift of compassion, kindness, intelligence and patience without warrant. She loved to garden and cook, and was an avid reader. Her largest passion was enjoying time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; children, Richard, Cathy (Andrew Atherton), and Teresa (Mark Buechner); grandchildren, Emily, Max, Ava, Callie, Leo; sisters, Diane and Sandy; and brother, Robert. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Irene Blazejak; stepmother Sharon Blazejak; and brothers, Donald and Rick.
A private funeral service is being planned by the family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
"For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first." 1 Thessalonians 4:16.