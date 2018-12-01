LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Anita McNamee passed away in Lakewood, Colo. on Oct. 13, 2018. She was born in New Lisbon, Wis. on July 18, 1924, and lived on nearby farms in her youth. She started her work life as a "cord and plug" telephone operator in Madison, Wis., which is where she met her husband, Jim, during World War II.
She is survived by four of her children, James (Susanne) McNamee of Littleton, Colo., Peter (Patricia) McNamee of Helena, Mont., Linda (David) Roberts of Gardner, Colo. and Paul (Barbara) McNamee of Littleton, Colo. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She had several nieces and nephews, many of whom live in Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. James McNamee; son, Michael McNamee; grandson, Jeffrey McNamee, son of Paul and Barbara McNamee; her parents, Leon and Lena Cole; and all three of her siblings, Alice Blabaum, Sylvia Holloway and Milford Cole.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.