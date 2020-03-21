McMillin, Elizabeth A. (Bingo Betty)

DE FOREST - Elizabeth A. (Bingo Betty) McMillin, age 85, of DeForest, Wis., passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020, Saint Patrick’s Day, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born July 1, 1934, in LaCrosse, Wis., the daughter of John and Julia Volk (Mullowney).

Betty is survived by two daughters, Peggi (Don) Freeman Skogen and Jamie McMillin; three sons, Bert (Deb) Freeman, Patrick (Tammy) Freeman, and Gerald McMillin; and ten grandchildren, Derek (deceased), Allison, Tyler, Josilyne, Zachary, Hali, Aubree, Lorissa, Aiden, and Levi. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and James; and grandson, Derek.

Bingo Betty was a Crossing Guard for the DeForest Area School District for 14 years.

Betty’s family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care provided by all her healthcare professionals: Dr. David Ringdahl from UW Health, Dr. Douglas Kutz and the nursing staff from Meriter Hospital, and a special thanks to Roxane Carley, case manager at DeForest Community Center.

Bingo Betty’s family would like to thank her daughter, Jamie McMillin, for all her love, care and compassion as Bingo Betty’s health care advocate. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth McMillin as a living tribute