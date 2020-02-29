McMahon, Jack

DEFOREST — Jack McMahon, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.

Jack graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1983 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from George Mason University in 1988. He met the love of his life Margaret Hosford soon after, married her in 1992, and they moved to Wisconsin from Washington, D.C. He and Margaret have two strong and beautiful daughters Hannah and Maddy, for which Jack’s pride knows no bounds.

Jack began his life’s calling with the Wisconsin State Patrol in July 1994 as a member of the 44th recruit class. Jack had a diverse and distinguished career highlighted by serving as a member of the State Patrol’s Dignitary Protection Unit and he was assigned to protect Governors James E. Doyle and Scott W. Walker. He retired from the State Patrol in February 2018. He soon began his encore career and “dream job” as an employee of the Executive Protection Department at American Family Insurance. Jack is forever appreciative of the opportunity to travel and the many relationships that he formed throughout the United States and abroad as a part of his dignitary protection career.