McKoy, Travis A.

MADISON - Travis A McKoy, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Madison. He was born on April 17, 1938, in Sanford, North Carolina to parents, Aubrey Chrisco and Fannie Reed McKoy.

Travis graduated from MATC with a degree in marketing. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and a dedicated police officer for the Madison Police Department. He was the first neighborhood police officer for the Northeast side, Northport and Packers apartments. Travis served his community as a police officer from Dec. 17, 1977 until his retirement on Jan. 6, 2001. He then became a lifetime retired member of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis leaves to celebrate his memory, his wife, Rochelle McKoy of Madison; sons, Travis Andre McKoy of Chicago, Ill., Douglas LaMarv (Connie) McKoy of Aurora, Colo., Bradford Melvin (Erin) McKoy of Apple Valley, Minn., Cedric “CJ” (Sara) McKoy of Evergreen Park, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Chrisco Cheek of Asheboro, N.C., Ann Chrisco Harrison of Asheboro, N.C., Bud (Maxine) Chrisco of Rockwood, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Perry Chrisco.