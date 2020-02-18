McKinley, William J.

DODGEVILLE - William J. McKinley, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home of 62 years, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

William was born on April 5, 1931, in Dodgeville, son of Ellery and Bertha McKinley. He celebrated his 65th wedding Anniversary with the love of his life, Lois, on Feb. 5, 2020.

Together they were blessed with five children, David (Patti) McKinley, Patricia (Jack) Manzella, Anne (Scott) Russell, Mary Cockerham, Judy (Steve) Zautke; dearest grandfather of ten grandchildren, Krystle, Brandon, Matthew, Alexander, Mandy, Michael, Brockton, Aaron, Karissa and Dawson. Along with seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Berklee, Gavin, Ashton, Landon, Blair and Bentley.

Bill is further survived by his brothers Richard McKinley and James (Marilyn) McKinley; his sister-in-law Eileen McKinley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward McKinley, his sister-in-law Amy McKinley and his great grandson Gavin Russell.

Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. A true Patriot, receiving two purple hearts in Combat, the family’s greatest hero! One of his greatest enjoyments was spending time with family and friends at their cabin of 50 years, which included fishing, hunting, boating and playing euchre. Bill was a diehard Badgers and Packers fan and could often be seen decked out in his red or green and gold attire on weekends cheering them on whenever he could.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Christian Home Servants for their loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Febr. 22, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church, where a family eulogy will be said at 11:45 a.m. Military rites will be held after Mass at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH by the Dodgeville Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodgeville.

Heaven has received a special angel! You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Always and forever…

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-5222

www.gorgenfh.com

Service information

Feb 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Feb 22
Military Graveside Rites
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:50PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
