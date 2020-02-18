McKinley, William J.

DODGEVILLE - William J. McKinley, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home of 62 years, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

William was born on April 5, 1931, in Dodgeville, son of Ellery and Bertha McKinley. He celebrated his 65th wedding Anniversary with the love of his life, Lois, on Feb. 5, 2020.

Together they were blessed with five children, David (Patti) McKinley, Patricia (Jack) Manzella, Anne (Scott) Russell, Mary Cockerham, Judy (Steve) Zautke; dearest grandfather of ten grandchildren, Krystle, Brandon, Matthew, Alexander, Mandy, Michael, Brockton, Aaron, Karissa and Dawson. Along with seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Berklee, Gavin, Ashton, Landon, Blair and Bentley.

Bill is further survived by his brothers Richard McKinley and James (Marilyn) McKinley; his sister-in-law Eileen McKinley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward McKinley, his sister-in-law Amy McKinley and his great grandson Gavin Russell.