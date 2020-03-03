McKinley, Lois J.

DODGEVILLE - Lois J. McKinley, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home of 62 years on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Lois was born on Oct. 26, 1932, a daughter of Albert and Faye Reeves. She was born at home, the middle child of five siblings.
She celebrated her 65th wedding Anniversary on Feb. 5, 2020, with the love of her life, Bill. Together they were blessed with five children, David (Patti) McKinley, Patricia (Jack) Manzella, Anne (Scott) Russell, Mary Cockerham, Judy (Steve) Zautke; dearest grandmother of ten grandchildren, Krystle, Brandon, Matthew, Alexander, Mandy, Michael, Brockton, Aaron, Karissa and Dawson. Along with seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Berklee, Gavin, Ashton, Landon, Blair and Bentley.
Lois is further survived by her brothers-in-law Richard McKinley and James (Marilyn) McKinley; her sister-in-law Eileen McKinley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband William on Feb. 16, 2020; her parents; her great-grandson, Gavin Russell; her four siblings; her brother-in-law and her sister-in-law.
Lois worked for FmHA (Farmers Home Administration) as County Program Technician for 33 ½ years. She retired on Friday, April 29, 1988. Lois spent her retired years going on trips, making endless memories with her family, gardening and spending time at the cabin of 50 years with family and friends. She also was an avid Badger and Packer fan.
Lois means “Heroine” as she certainly was. She was a woman of great faith, elegance and grace. Her bravery, courage and perseverance were the themes throughout life’s trials and tribulations… a shining example for all of us. May your moss roses bloom as beautiful in Heaven as they did on earth.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Arbaje, St. Croix Hospice and Christian Home Servants for their loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church, where a family eulogy will be said at 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodgeville.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
Service information
11:00AM-11:45AM
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
11:45AM
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
12:00PM
405 S. Dacotah Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533