McKinley, Lois J.

DODGEVILLE - Lois J. McKinley, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home of 62 years on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Lois was born on Oct. 26, 1932, a daughter of Albert and Faye Reeves. She was born at home, the middle child of five siblings.

She celebrated her 65th wedding Anniversary on Feb. 5, 2020, with the love of her life, Bill. Together they were blessed with five children, David (Patti) McKinley, Patricia (Jack) Manzella, Anne (Scott) Russell, Mary Cockerham, Judy (Steve) Zautke; dearest grandmother of ten grandchildren, Krystle, Brandon, Matthew, Alexander, Mandy, Michael, Brockton, Aaron, Karissa and Dawson. Along with seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Berklee, Gavin, Ashton, Landon, Blair and Bentley.

Lois is further survived by her brothers-in-law Richard McKinley and James (Marilyn) McKinley; her sister-in-law Eileen McKinley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband William on Feb. 16, 2020; her parents; her great-grandson, Gavin Russell; her four siblings; her brother-in-law and her sister-in-law.