McKeown-Cross, Brenda G.

MCFARLAND - Brenda G. McKeown-Cross, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born in Madison on July 11, 1946, the daughter of Donald and Gladys Arendsee. Brenda graduated from Central High School. She was married to Robert “Bob” McKeown who preceded her in death in 1978. On July 10, 1993, she married James “Jim” Cross. Brenda worked at the Tupperware Warehouse in Madison for many years. She then worked as a printing inspector for Litho Productions in Madison until her retirement. Brenda enjoyed caring for her grandson and her pets. She is survived by her husband, Jim; two children, Robert and Lora McKeown; grandson, Colin; former daughter-in-law, Tamara McKeown; sister, Bonita Killian; brother, Bruce (Linda) Arendsee; many nieces and nephews; Jim’s children, Shane, Ryan, Joe (Amy), Barb (Carlin) Richter and Annette, and their families. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert; and siblings, Beverly (Joe) Summers, Brycelane (Doug) Houston and Barbara (Richard) Hazard. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland. Burial will take place in Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or to the Dementia Foundation. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace. Please share your memories of Brenda at: www.CressFuneralService.com.