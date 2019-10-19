SUN PRAIRIE - Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn, 74, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a life-long public servant who jump started her political passions by marching with Father Groppi in the 1960s. She is survived by the love of her life, Jim Flynn; her daughter, Stephanie Bartelt and her partner, Matt Guillory; her daughter, Jessica Bartelt; granddaughters, Jenna and Jada Davis; and countless dear friends and former colleagues. A memorial gathering will be scheduled around her birthday next year. In the meantime, her family asks you to remember to vote. Please share your memories at
