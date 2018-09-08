MADISON—Beverly McKelvey, age 88, after a very productive and happy life, died on Sept. 5, 2018, from complications of melanoma. She was born Nov. 18, 1929.
Her life was filled with adventure, everything from rafting the Grand Canyon to communing with penguins in Antarctica; from exploring Anasazi culture to discovering the majesty of ancient Egypt; from surviving a typhoon on Guam to surviving a blizzard at Chicago’s O’Hare airport; from observing Kenyan wildlife on safari to observing Iran’s wild politics in Teheran; from experiencing the Aussie lifestyle in Sydney to luxuriating at her condo in Florida.
Beverly was entertained by business leaders in Hong Kong, Honolulu and Sydney, by members of Parliament in London, by a senator in Teheran, by the then president of the U.S. at the White House, and by four Wisconsin governors in their homes. She was a talented athlete with a varsity letter in field hockey from Northwestern University, and a large number of trophies in tennis, golf and curling.
Beverly was a published author, placing articles with a number of publications, including the Readers Digest. She was active in civic affairs – when Beverly moved away from Stevens Point, the mayor issued a proclamation praising her dedication to the betterment of the city.
But, far more important to her than any of her other accomplishments was raising three boys to be productive, accomplished, loving adults, at which she was a major success. She was equally proud of her five grandchildren – now all adults. Her greatest joy was watching her progeny grow up to be successful, worthwhile people; her greatest sorrow was the too-early death of one of her sons.
Beverly graduated from St. Agnes school in Arlington, Va. and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She married Chandler McKelvey in 1952 in New York City, moved with him to Minneapolis in 1957, to Stevens Point, Wis. (where she raised her sons) in 1964 and, finally, to Madison in 1980. Since 2010, she lived with her husband at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center in downtown Madison, a place she loved.
She is survived by Chandler, her husband of 66 years; two of her three sons, Steven of Northfield, Minn. and Kenneth of Oregon, Wis.; as well as her grandchildren. Her third son, Christopher, died in 2001.
Beverly’s departure will leave big holes in the lives of all who knew her. She was a good and loving mother, spouse and friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.