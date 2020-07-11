McKee, Robert E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG — Robert E. McKee, age 80, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in Madison, the son of William E. and Florence A. McKee. Robert graduated from Verona High School in 1957. On Sept. 6, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Dahlman in Monona, Wis.

Robert worked at Hults/Thorstad for 15 years. He was a fleet supervisor at GTE/Verizon for 30 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, but most of all he looked forward to family vacations in Door County.

Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; daughters, Donna (Roger) Sorenson and Cheryl (Tom) Chanos; son, Rob (Sherry) McKee; grandchildren, Anna (Bob) Schmitz, Michael Sorenson, Eric Chanos, Melanie (Gage) Maurer, Alexa Chanos, and Trey and Owen McKee; great-granddaughter, Hazel Rae Schmitz; sisters, Elizabeth Rotar and Barbara J. McKee (Richard Rocha); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. McKee; mother, Florence A. McKee; and brother, William F. McKee III.