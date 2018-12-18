MOUNT HOREB—Mark Thomas McKay, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. He was born in Canandaigua, N.Y., Nov. 21, 1971, the son of Donald and Susan McKay. He was married to Karen Eicholtz, Oct. 31, 1997, in Mount Horeb, and together they had three children. Mark graduated from Orchard Park High School in N.Y. and later attended Western State College in Colorado and UW-Madison.
He was an avid ski racer up until college when he had to give up his dreams due to injuries. Mark’s love of snow transferred to many years of grooming and snow making at Tyrol Basin Ski and Snowboard Area. Most recently he worked construction, roofing and siding homes in the Madison area.
Mark is survived by his parents; children, Cade, Cole, Emily, Cheyenne and Breken; granddaughter, Nora; brother, Scott (Heather) McKay; sisters, Deborah (Jon) Winkler and Sara (Mitch) Olson; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Peter McKay. Burial will be a private ceremony next spring in Atlanta/North Cohocton, N.Y. cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held at the MOUNT HOREB COMMUNITY CENTER, 107 N. Grove St., Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Pastor Jared Parmley presiding. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until the time of service. A Memorial Gathering will follow the service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKay family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
