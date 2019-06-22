FALL RIVER - Donald E. “Don” McKay, age 89, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Randolph Heath Services in Randolph. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Rev. Tim Gumm will officiate. Interment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Town of Fountain Prairie. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
