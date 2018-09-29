MADISON—Charles B. McIntyre, age 97, passed away from this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. He was born on Feb. 11, 1921, at his parents farm four miles south of Fort Atkinson. He was the second child of Ivan and Helen McIntyre. Charles had two brothers and a sister all of which predeceased him. Charles lived with his parents and siblings on the family farm until he was 21 years old. He graduated from the Fort Atkinson High School in 1939. He became a devout Christian at a young age and remained so throughout his life.
When Pearl Harbor was attacked, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in February 1942, and spent most of his 3.5 years copying the Japanese Kana Code at a Radio Intelligence Station in Hawaii.
When he was discharged from the Coast Guard, he enrolled in Milton College in the fall of 1946. The following year, he married Marion Snell, who had also attended Fort Atkinson High School. They had two children, Dennis and Susan. Both had passed away in their adult lives.
Following their marriage, they moved to Madison, where Charles majored in Entomology and minored in Plant Pathology, receiving his bachelor degree in 1950, and his master’s degree in 1951. Although he enrolled under the G.I. Bill, he found it necessary to also work part time to pay rent and other expenses. He learned the American Morse Code used by the railways, and worked part time as a telegrapher and agent for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroads.
Upon graduation from the University, he moved his family to Connecticut to work for American Cyanamide Company. Eventually he and his family moved back to Wisconsin so Marion could help with her ailing parents. Charles became the county executive director of the Agriculture Conservation and Stabilization Service, where he worked for 30 years until retirement.
Marion went to be with the Lord in December 2000, following which, Charles sold their home and moved to Oakwood East in Madison, Oct. 9, 2001. On Oct. 10, 2001, he met a wonderful lady, Norma Busser, who lived in an Oakwood apartment near him. They became good friends and eventually soulmates.
Charles is survived by his soulmate, Norma Busser; his nephews, Robert (Jane) McIntyre, John (Gayle) McIntyre and Bruce McIntyre; two grandnephews, Ryan McIntyre, Corey (Katie) McIntyre; grandnieces, Sara (Eric) Burnette, Ann (Jeff) Melcoch and Beth McIntyre; great-grandnephew, Ivan McIntyre; and grandson, Daniel Molloy.
Memorial services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Chaplain Wayne Shannon officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date at Oakland Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Charles to Oakwood Foundation and Heartland Home Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann, David, Hannah and all the staff on the 2nd floor of HRC. Also, a special thanks to Bridget and staff from Heartland Home Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
