SUN PRAIRIE—Daniel G. McIntosh, age 62, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Badger Prairie Health Center after a long illness with Frontal Temporal Dementia. He was born on May 19, 1956, in Madison and was the son of Robert and Doris (Dougherty) McIntosh. He was married to LeAnn Weisensel on July 4, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nev.
He worked driving semi for Roberts & Dybdahl for 27 years. Dan enjoyed bowling, motorcycles and stock car racing. He raced late model at Columbus 151 Speedway and was a Champion back up driver. He further enjoyed annual trips to Daytona, Fla., and NASCAR races.
He is survived by his wife, LeAnn; three children, Dan Stammen, Melanie Degler and Brodie McIntosh; stepdaughter, Carlae Rortvedt; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Pat (Cathi) McIntosh, Jim McIntosh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John; and a niece, Jodi.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. The Celebration of Life will continue at the SUN PRAIRIE V.F.W.
Dan’s family would like to send a special thank you to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400