Mcihael Jack "Bo" Phillips

June 9, 1950 – Dec. 15, 2022

MONONA — Michael Jack “Bo” Phillips, age 72, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1950, in Madison, the son of Gerald and Doris (Wilcox) Phillips.

Bo is survived by his mother, Doris Phillips; brother, Steve Phillips; two stepdaughters,Dawn (Todd) Roux and Dena Uselmann; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Zach, Tanner, Emma and Jack. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Suzi Duhr; father, Gerald Phillips; and two brothers, Greg and Jeff.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

