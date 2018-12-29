MADISON - Mary Elizabeth (Ramsden) McGuire, age 75, died on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Sebring Assisted Living, her residence for the past five years. Mary, the daughter of Francis and Eileen Ramsden, was born on Nov. 24, 1943, in Beloit. She attended Brother Dutton Grade School, Beloit Catholic High School and Edgewood College. On Nov. 29, 1969, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. McGuire in Beloit.
She was employed as a teacher for many years, including Kromrey Middle School, Edgewood High School, and Saint Maria Goretti Parochial School. Mary's great passion though, was raising her four children and being involved in many of their activities. Mary volunteered as the editor of the school newsletter, coached her children in multiple sports, and consistently found ways to ensure home was a place of learning and constant activity.
She also enjoyed participating in bowling leagues, gardening, and spending time on the golf course, while also ensuring she had conquered the newest Apple computer technology. Mary's retirement years were spent assisting Joe with his health needs, many trips to Ho-Chunk and Vegas, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children: Maggie (Tina) McGuire and Bridget McGuire of Madison; Bret Joseph McGuire of Milwaukee; Maureen McGuire of Cedarburg; twin grandsons, Rick and Bret James McGuire of Madison; sister, Anne Godin of Loves Park, Ill.; brothers, Chuck (Joycelyn) Ramsden of Beloit and Gerry (Sandy) Ramsden of Madison; brother-in-law, Jack (Karen) McGuire of Madison; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brothers-in-law, Richard Godin and Jim McGuire.
Per Mary's wishes, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with interment at Resurrection Cemetery immediately following. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the Mass at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Fitchburg. The family wishes to thank everyone involved in mom's care the past weeks, particularly Agrace Hospice and all their wonderful staff and volunteers, and the direct care staff at Sebring Assisted Living. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.