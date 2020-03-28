McGuigan, Margaret E.

The family moved to Spring Green in 1973 to own and operate a café and bakery. Upon sale of the business, Marge began commuting to Madison to work for the Department of Tourism, from which she retired. When all the children graduated from high school, she moved back to Madison. After retirement, she became a volunteer tour guide at Monona Terrace Convention Center, which she enjoyed immensely. She enjoyed two memorable trips to Europe with son Patrick and many other trips around the country with several of her other children. Her children were the most important people in her life. Being with them was her greatest joy.