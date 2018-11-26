BARABOO—Delbert A. McGregor Jr., 96, of Baraboo, lifelong fan of chocolate, Coca-Cola, and early jazz, died on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living. He was born on Sept. 28, 1922 in Antigo, Wis., to Delbert and Pearl (Nelson) McGregor Sr., and he spent his youth primarily in Eagle River.
Unable to serve in World War II due to deafness in one ear, Del moved to Washington to work in the U.S. Navy shipyards, where he began his professional career as an electrician. He moved to Baraboo after the war and there met his wife, Mary Poole, whom he married in 1947. Other than a brief time residing in Chippewa Falls, they made Baraboo their home.
Del was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 65 years, and he worked primarily in Madison. Through layoffs and strikes, his dedication to the union never wavered even in the face of personal and family hardship.
After Mary died in 2014, Del moved to Oak Park Place in Baraboo, where he enjoyed the company of many old and new friends. As his health deteriorated over the past few months, he was well cared for at St. Clare Meadows and Meadow Ridge Assisted Living.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mary, Del was preceded in death by his brother, Richard of Eau Claire. Del is survived by his daughter, Sara McGregor (Bob) Harding of Platteville; son, Tom (Anita Gallucci) McGregor of Madison; and grandchildren, Sam and Ben Kleefisch, and Liana McGregor. Also surviving are many good friends and acquaintances that he wishes he could have spent more time with.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 416 Ash St., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Agrace HospiceCare or the First Presbyterian Church.
Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Baldwin Funeral Services
520 East St., Baraboo, Wis.
(608) 356-4656